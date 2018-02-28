NEWS
Kylie Jenner Is A 'Really Great Mom' With The Help Of 'Nannies And Assistants'

February 28, 2018 10:16AM

'She’s always been very maternal.'

Kylie Jenner is getting the hang of this whole new mom thing. Fortunately, the makeup mogul has a lot of help. After giving birth to her first daughter Stormi Webster in February, Kylie hired multiple nannies and assistants to take care of the little one. She and baby daddy Travis Scott are also still going strong. Click through to see how Kylie’s handling motherhood!

 

Kylie Jenner Is A 'Really Great Mom' With The Help Of 'Nannies And Assistants'

1/6
1/6
While Kylie initially didn't want to hire outside help, instead relying on family and friends, she quickly changed her mind.
“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” a source revealed to People.
“She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom," the insider added of Kylie. "She’s always been very maternal.” The Lip Kit creator recently tweeted that she liked to stare at Stormi all day.

 
And she's still got her man by her side. Kylie and Travis, 25, were recently spotted together for the first time since their daughter's birth. “Kylie and Travis are going strong and he’s been as helpful as possible,” the source added.
Despite being a young mom, those close to Kylie think she's cut out for the role. “She might not make the best choices [in life] at times, but she’s going to be a good mom,” the insider admitted.
What do you think about Kylie hiring nannies to help her with Stormi? Let us know in the comments. 

