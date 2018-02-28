Takes A Village
Kylie Jenner Is A 'Really Great Mom' With The Help Of 'Nannies And Assistants'
'She’s always been very maternal.'
Kylie Jenner is getting the hang of this whole new mom thing. Fortunately, the makeup mogul has a lot of help. After giving birth to her first daughter Stormi Webster in February, Kylie hired multiple nannies and assistants to take care of the little one. She and baby daddy Travis Scott are also still going strong. Click through to see how Kylie’s handling motherhood!
1 of 6
2 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!