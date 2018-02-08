NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Truth Comes Out

Who's Your Daddy? Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's Birth Certificate Revealed!

February 8, 2018 12:52PM

The reality TV star gave birth to a little girl on Feb. 1.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced on Super Bowl Sunday that they welcomed a baby girl, Stormi Webster, into the world. And now, we’re finding out even more deets about the newborn from her birth certificate. According to reports, her full name is Stormi Webster, no middle name. Click through for more details from the birth certificate!

 

 

Who's Your Daddy? Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi's Birth Certificate Revealed!

Back to intro
1/6
Stormi was born at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. Thursday, February 1 at 4:43 PM and weighed in at 8 lbs. 9 oz, according to the document.
And Stormi was delievered by Dr. Thais Aliabadi, not the family's go-to doctor, Dr. Paul Crane.
Kylie dropped the big news right before the Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl—stealing their thunder. She also released a heartwarming video of her pregnancy.
“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life," she wrote on Instagram. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could."
Stormi's father on the birth certificate is listed as Scott's birth name, Jaques Bermon Webster II.
What do you think about Kylie and Travis' baby name choice? Let us know in the comments. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS