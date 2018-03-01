HEALTH
Bounce Back

Kylie Jenner Strips Down To Show Off Her Post Baby Body

March 1, 2018 16:43PM

The two-second video definitely made social media take notice.

Kylie Jenner spent most of her time on social media over the past six months covering up and only showing photos of herself that didn’t expose her pregnant belly as she kept it a secret up until a couple of days after she gave birth.  Now she’s showcasing her post-baby body only one month after she had her daughter Stormi, and it’s definitely made her fans take notice!  Click through for more. 

Kylie Jenner Strips Down To Show Off Her Post Baby Body

She made social media implode on February 4th, shortly before Super Bowl LII, when she announced that she gave birth to Stormi in an 11-minute video that chronicled her pregnancy journey. 
Since then, she’s given glimpses and peeks into her life as a mommy, most recently sharing an adorable video of Stormi’s feet to her 100 plus million followers. 
She’s also gotten back to being the queen of the selfies, where she showed some leg on Valentine’s Day and donning an all red jumpsuit a couple of days before.
Now, Kylie is showing off even more skin, only less than a month after giving birth, as she posted a video on her Snapchat of how she looks now.  
She rocked some very long jet-black hair, a midriff-bearing tank top and underwear as she posed for the camera for the 2 second post.  It lit social media up, with comments ranging from “she looks good” to more hater-filled ones like “fakeness."
What are your thoughts on Kylie’s bounce back?  Sound off in the comments. 

