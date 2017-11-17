BABIES
You're Not Going To Believe What Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Craving!

November 17, 2017

The reality star couldn't resist stuffing her face with these sweet treats.

Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy cravings are revealed. The reality star took to Snapchat on Thursday to show off her new holiday makeup collection, but before she displayed the new lipsticks and eyeshadows, she couldn’t resist her pregnancy cravings! The 20-year-old posted a Snapchat of an enormous box of something super delicious and sweet!  Click-through to see what she’s been yearning for.

Kylie posted this video on her Snapchat of a delicious box of Krispy Kreme donuts. There was even a note on the box that said "Ky's, DO NOT EAT ME," but that clearly didn't stop her!
As OK! readers know, Jenner is expecting her first baby with boyfriend, Travis Scott.
Although the Life of Kylie star has yet to confirm the pregnancy, she's been dropping clues all over her social media accounts. She's been posting pics non-stop containing the color pink, leading many fans to speculate that she's expecting a baby girl.
On Sunday, the makeup mogul threw herself a pajama-themed baby shower, attended by her close friends and family, including her mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian. And at the shower, there were more clues that she's expecting a girl, since there was absolutely no shortage of the color pink!
A source revealed to People magazine that the 20-year-old is very embarrassed about her growing body. “Her body is changing and she’s very self-conscious about it,” the source said. “She’s always been insecure that she’s not as curvy or pretty as her sisters,” they added. But that doesn't stop her from eating donuts!
