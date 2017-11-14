See The Pics From Kylie Jenner’s Super SECRET Pajama Party Baby Shower
The E! star has yet to comment on her pregnancy & kept the bash off social media.
Kylie Jenner has been keeping her pregnancy tightly under wraps, but that isn’t stopping the Life of Kylie star from celebrating her upcoming bundle of joy! On Sunday, the 20-year-old threw herself a pajama-themed baby shower, attended by close friends and family, including her mom Kris and sister Kim Kardashian. At the shower, there was absolutely no shortage of the color pink! Kylie’s been posting pics featuring the color pink non-stop lately, making fans think she’s definitely having a baby girl. And judging by these photos of the shower, they’re right!
