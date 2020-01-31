Kylie and Kendall Jenner are joining forces for an upcoming makeup collaboration! On Thursday, January 30, the supermodel revealed that she’s working with Kylie Cosmetics to launch a collection.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Kylie and Kendall Jenner are joining forces for an upcoming makeup collaboration! On Thursday, January 30, the supermodel revealed that she’s working with Kylie Cosmetics to launch a collection.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!