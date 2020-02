Photo credit: MEGA

In January, Lamar gushed about Sabrina after she appeared to delete the post of their engagement on her Instagram. “She got my back even when she in front of me! This women right here is my backbone!! She’s what’s necessary,” he wrote. “I’m amazed by her strength and grace everyday. I ain’t trying to sound like a sucka but [I don't care] this what she do to me. Best woman I’ve ever had!!!”