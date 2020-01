Photo credit: shutterstock

He added, “I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy. If it’s their so-called happiness, then I shouldn’t be a part of it. She’s still the mother of my children. When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life. I think people should do whatever makes them happy. [If anything], I think they should change the narrative.”