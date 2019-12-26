The New Jersey Devils star proposed to Lindsey with an emerald engagement ring in August 2019. The couple opened up about their love story in Vogue and Lindsey revealed that she knew her relationship with P.K. was different very early on. "Right off the bat, I knew he was different. But I’d been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again. After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though. He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic," she gushed in the interview.