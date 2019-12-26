trending in COUPLES
Lindsey Vonn proposed to fiancé P.K. Subban and presented him with an engagement ring on Christmas. The Olympic skier announced the news on Twitter on Wednesday, just four months after the NHL star first popped the question to her in August.
Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes ☺️ We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe ❤️🐻 #merrychristmas #happyanniversary #equality #raisethebar
We keep it in the family! #hestolemyhat
I told him not to wear my sweater 🤷🏼♀️
What a great night of tennis!! Congrats to @rafaelnadal on another grand slam and to @medwed33 on a valiant effort. Always a pleasure spending time with @kclemkau @chase and of course, my jokester fiancé @subbanator lol ❤️🤷🏼♀️
Happy 30th birthday to the love of my life!!! Your energy and light has changed my world in so many ways and I can’t express how thankful I am to have you. Here’s to 30 and many, many more together, you old man! 😜 #overthehill #babypk
Holiday break with my ❤️ and of course Mr. Kraft 💪🏻 #teamunderarmour
