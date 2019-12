At the premiere of her HBO documentary Lindsey Vonn: The Final Seasonin November 2019, Lindsey hinted that she was eager to have children with her future husband. "I’m so lucky that I found P.K. He’s been such a rock in my life, especially in retirement ... I just feel very lucky to have found someone who loves me for me and not as a skier or anything else. He just loves me for me and that’s something that I’ve never found before. I’m looking forward to being his wife and starting a family if we’re lucky enough to be able to do that. This is the start of a big and exciting chapter in my life," she told The Los Angeles Times