NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Not Again

Lisa Vanderpump Almost Loses Third Dog In Four Months As Giggy Recovers From Health Scare

January 31, 2018 15:44PM

Her precious pup can't handle the altitude during a trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump experienced a very scary moment with her beloved dog Giggy this week, who had a major health scare during a trip to Aspen, Colorado. Lisa’s luck with pups has been pretty bad as of late, as she lost not one but two of her dogs within one week of one another. Is her mini-reality star doing OK? Click through for all the details.

Lisa Vanderpump Almost Loses Third Dog In Four Months As Giggy Recovers From Health Scare

Back to intro
1/6
Giggy seemed to have some major issues with the weather in Aspen, which caused the precious pup to have a major health scare while in the frigid city.
“Giggy, as many dogs are, was affected by the altitude,” Lisa’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, explained to PEOPLE. “Unbeknownst to us, he had a slight chest infection which exacerbated his symptoms.”
Luckily, it looks as if things will be OK for Giggy as Lisa posted a photo of him resting in an oxygen tank while being very grateful for the ones who helped them out. "Home now.. thank you to all the wonderful people at Aspen Animal hospital!,” she captioned the photo. 
Things haven’t gone so well for Lisa in the pets department lately, as she first lost her colorful pup Pink Dog back in September due to a massive heart attack.
As if that wasn’t enough, she then lost her other dog Pikachu only one week later, due to Addison’s disease. Here’s hoping Giggy makes a full recovery and things go better for Lisa and all her pets in the future!
What are your thoughts on Giggy’s scary health problem?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
'WAGS' Star Brandi Rhodes Reveals The 6 Beauty Products Every Fabulous Woman Needs
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
A Perfect Fit! Meghan Markle Using Her New Royal Role To Build A Fashion Empire
STYLE meghan markle fashion empire royal role pp
Amara La Negra Tells All On Comparisons To Cardi B & Who She's Dating!
NEWS
'WAGS: Atlanta' Star Brandi Rhodes Shares How To Travel In Style
STYLE