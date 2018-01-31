Not Again
Lisa Vanderpump Almost Loses Third Dog In Four Months As Giggy Recovers From Health Scare
Her precious pup can't handle the altitude during a trip to Aspen, Colorado.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump experienced a very scary moment with her beloved dog Giggy this week, who had a major health scare during a trip to Aspen, Colorado. Lisa’s luck with pups has been pretty bad as of late, as she lost not one but two of her dogs within one week of one another. Is her mini-reality star doing OK? Click through for all the details.
