Lisa Vanderpump broke her silence on Friday, January 17 after Vanderpump Rules stars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni‘s racist tweets resurfaced this week. The SUR boss was adamant that she “doesn’t tolerate bigotry of any form” at her workplace. She also expressed that she believed both men had learned from their mistakes and were genuinely remorseful.
View this post on Instagram
In Veeggaasss baby! Food tasting, designing, for @vanderpumpvegas ! #comingsoon
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
My friend and interior designer @martynbullard launched his collection with @frontgate and I knew I had to have a little piece of it for my new kitchen!!! The Laszlo Swivel Bar Stools were the perfect fit! 😍Thank you Martyn, you’re a genius!
A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump) on
View this post on Instagram
Me being me || #thisismystronghand #bigtings #dontwannagetsmackedbyme
A post shared by Max Boyens 🤙🏽 (@issamaximillian) on
View this post on Instagram
Same hair diff decade? *insert mullet emoji here* 🥴 #mullet #partytime #excellent #shitqualitypic
A post shared by Brett Cap (@brettcap) on
View this post on Instagram
It’s cuffing season soon right? 😏
A post shared by Brett Cap (@brettcap) on
