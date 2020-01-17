trending in REALITY TV

Lisa Vanderpump broke her silence on Friday, January 17 after Vanderpump Rules stars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni‘s racist tweets resurfaced this week. The SUR boss was adamant that she “doesn’t tolerate bigotry of any form” at her workplace. She also expressed that she believed both men had learned from their mistakes and were genuinely remorseful.

