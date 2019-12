Photo credit: Shutterstock

"Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself. This is who I've always been. Now everyone's lookin' at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Nothing really breaks my joy. I'm a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I'm shocking because you've never seen in a long time a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves. But I don't ever want to censor myself because I'm suddenly famous, and I don't want to censor myself because everybody's looking at me now. I'm not going to quiet myself. I'm not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I'm not sexy to them," she said in an Instagram Live.