Ariana Grande uses her music as therapy and on Lizzo’s song “Good As Hell (Remix),” she didn’t shy away from discussing matters in her personal life. On the track, Ariana, 26, hinted at relationship trouble with her rumored boyfriend Mikey Foster.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ariana Grande uses her music as therapy and on Lizzo’s song “Good As Hell (Remix),” she didn’t shy away from discussing matters in her personal life. On the track, Ariana, 26, hinted at relationship trouble with her rumored boyfriend Mikey Foster.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!