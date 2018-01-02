Graphic Content
Logan Paul Apologizes After Posting Horrifying Video Of A Dead Body And Joking About It
Many fans and celebrities slammed the YouTube star for releasing the gruesome clip.
Logan Paul has issued an apology after uploading a video on New Year’s Eve that upset a lot of people. The YouTube star video taped himself walking through the “suicide forest,” a forest in Japan known as one of the world’s most popular suicide sites, where he stumbled upon a dead man who had hanged himself. The video received a lot of backlash from fans and celebrities alike who claimed the star was not only using the experience as click bait, but joking about it as well. Click through our gallery to see what the YouTuber said.
