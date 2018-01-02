Logan Paul Apologizes After Posting Horrifying Video Of A Dead Body And Joking About It

The YouTube sensation video taped himself walking through Japan's "Suicide Forest," when he stumbled upon a dead body, hanging from a tree.

"Hey, um, I really hate to say this I think someone hanging right there. I'm not even f**king kidding. Do you see it? This isn't a f**king joke guys. That's a f**king person," the 22-year-old said in the video. "His hands are purple, he did this this, this morning. What the f**k is going on? Why, it's sinking in bro. This wasn't supposed to happen man. It just doesn't make sense. I've never seen a dead person. I've never discovered a dead person. What the f**k?" he continued.

The video, which he uploaded to his YouTube channel, titled "We found a dead body", then cut to the man's body dangling from a tree.

The YouTube star claimed that he visited the forest with the intent to focus on the "haunted aspect" of it. Towards the end of the clip, one of Logan's friends is heard saying, "I don't feel good." Logan replied, "What you've never stood next to a dead guy?" He then started laughing which upset a lot of people.

Paul has received a lot of backlash for the video, and many people are offended by him laughing and making a joke of such a serious topic. Breaking Bad star, Aaron Paul, took to Twitter to share his disgust. "Dear @LoganPaul, How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell," he tweeted.

Logan removed the video and tweeted an apology, where he claimed that he "didn't do it for views," and that he "intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention." He also explained why he was laughing: '"Me smiling and laughing is not a portrayal of how I feel about the circumstances. Everyone deals with s**t differently," the YouTube star said.

Joe Jonas' fiance and Game Of Thrones star, Sophie Turner, tweeted, "@LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did." The star gets over 20 million views on his videos, and is worth a reported $14 million.