Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Nina Agdal Jokes About Receiving Flirty Texts After Actor's Latest Split

Hotline bling?

As Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, 25-year-old model Camila Morrone made headlines for calling it quits after more than four years of dating, it seems one of the Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood star’s famous former flames is getting cheeky about romance on social media.

On Wednesday, August 31, model Nina Agdal, who dated DiCaprio for less than one year from 2016 to 2017, took to social media with a hilarious Instagram Story joking about her reaction to receiving a text from a special someone.