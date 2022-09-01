Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Nina Agdal Jokes About Receiving Flirty Texts After Actor's Latest Split
Hotline bling?
As Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime girlfriend, 25-year-old model Camila Morrone made headlines for calling it quits after more than four years of dating, it seems one of the Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood star’s famous former flames is getting cheeky about romance on social media.
On Wednesday, August 31, model Nina Agdal, who dated DiCaprio for less than one year from 2016 to 2017, took to social media with a hilarious Instagram Story joking about her reaction to receiving a text from a special someone.
“When he texts you,” she said alongside a video of her and her adorable pup riding in a car, the beauty smiling and pulling her phone closer as her text tone goes off.
Although Dicaprio is reportedly back on the market, it seems Agdal, 30, may be a bit too preoccupied with a fling of her own to consider rekindling her short-lived romance with the 47-year-old Oscar winner. The model has recently sparked rumors after appearing to spend time with controversial YouTuber, Logan Paul.
A few hours before sharing the cute clip, the Danish darling posted an adorable carousel of photos depicting a recent trip to Mykonos, Greece — including one appearing to subtly depict Paul’s profile while enjoying a meal in the Mediterranean locale.
“We ate, we drank, we danced, we laughed, we lived,” the model captioned the series of snaps shared with her more than 1.6 million Instagram followers.
And it seems Agdal wasn’t the only one enjoying time out recently. Even amid his split, DiCaprio was spotted hitting an NYC hotspot The Ned NoMad, on Tuesday, August 30, accompanied by several models appearing to be between 21 and 23 years old, as OK! previously reported.
“Leo has been out every night partying,” an unnamed source spilled of his recent sighting, adding that the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape alum has been "hanging with his old crew and some girls” following his highly-publicized split from Morrone.