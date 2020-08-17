Former Full House actress Lori Loughlin will be stepping into the federal courthouse in Boston, Mass. on Friday, 21 August with a certain knot in her stomach. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli will finally learn their fate after pleading guilting to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

But how did the couple get to this point, which saw them selling their $18 million mansion last week and buying a $9.5 million farmhouse instead?

The charges go as far back as 2018, where Loughlin and her husband were accused of bribing their way into securing a university spot for their daughters.