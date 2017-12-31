The Show Must Go On
LuAnn De Lesseps Set To Make Cabaret Debut Despite Drunken Hotel Room Arrest
The reality star voluntarily entered an alcohol treatment center on Friday.
The show must and hopefully will go on for Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn De Lesseps, who although is facing a ton of fallout due to her recent drunken hotel room arrest, is still planning on making her big cabaret debut in New York City next year. Click-through for all the details.
