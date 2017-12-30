NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Royal Mess

LuAnn De Lesseps Ex-Husband Claims ‘She’s Ruining The Family Name’ After Drunken Hotel Incident

December 30, 2017 13:44PM

Count Alexandre is allegedly ‘mortified and ashamed’ by her behavior.

LuAnn De Lesseps has found herself in hot water, not only with the law over the past week due to her drunken hotel incident in Palm Beach, but also with her ex-husband, who is allegedly ‘mortified’ by her behavior and wants her to drop his last name as a result!  Click-through to read more. 

LuAnn De Lesseps Ex-Husband Claims ‘She’s Ruining The Family Name’ After Drunken Hotel Incident

Back to intro
1/7
LuAnn was arrested on Christmas Eve morning after she was nabbed for getting in bed at a hotel with an unidentified man in a room that didn’t belong to her.   The charges against her include battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person. 
Her ex-husband, European aristocrat Count Alexandre de Lesseps, who she was married to for 16 years and shares two children with, wants her to drop his last name due to this horrifying incident. 
Page Six has reported that the Count has payed close attention to her arrest, and is “mortified and ashamed” about it.  A source said that "He told her she is ruining the family name and should drop it if she’s continuing to act like this . . . He is watching from abroad and is totally embarrassed.”
She gave up her title of Countess last year after she married Tom D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve 2016.  The couple divorced in August, where things definitely aren’t going well for them given that he is throwing a humiliating “unwedding” party one year after they got married. 
Days after her arrest, LuAnn checked herself into an alcohol treatment center, telling People exclusively, "I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions. I have the greatest respect for police officers and the job they do.  My actions alleged in the police report do not reflect my core values and my law abiding character.”
Regarding the Count’s concerns for LuAnn’s well-being, a rep told Page Six "Her entire family has been totally supportive.”
What are your thoughts on the Count’s feelings towards LuAnn dropping De Lesseps as her last name?  Sound off in the comments. 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Wedding Bells! 3 Shocking Updates On Your Favorite Celebrity Couples
NEWS
3 Hollywood Stars Who Always Fall For Mr. Wrong
NEWS
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING