'I'm Doing Great'

See The First Pic Of Luann De Lesseps Out Of Rehab & Back In NYC: 'It's Good To Be Home'

January 23, 2018 15:29PM

The ‘RHONY’ star was arrested on Christmas Eve following a drunken rampage.

Luann de Lesseps is putting the events of Christmas Eve 2017 behind her! Nearly a month after she was arrested for allegedly attacking a police office in Palm Beach, Florida, The Real Housewives of New York City revealed on Twitter today that she’s checked out of rehab and returned home to New York. She’s even already reunited with her fellow housewives — click through to see the pic!

“It’s good to be home. I’m doing great. Spending time with friends and family,” Luann tweeted. “Thanking everyone for your continued good wishes and support xo.”
The housewife wasted no time meeting back up with her RHONY crew. Ramona Singer posted this now-deleted pic and captioned it, “The gang’s all here! #reunited.” A fan account reposted the pic.
On Christmas Eve, Luann was arrested after she allegedly attacked a police officer at a Palm Beach resort. The Bravo star was allegedly trespassing in a hotel room with an unidentified man, and fought back against police when they told her she had to leave, reportedly telling them, “I’m going to kill you all.”
Luann was charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, and threatening a public servant. She pleaded not guilty and blamed her behavior on “buried emotions” stemming from the demise of her marriage to her now-ex, Tom D’Agostino, whom she wed in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve in 2016.
Following her arrest, Luann announced she’d be entering rehab. “I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life changing event,” she wrote.
