'I'm Doing Great'
See The First Pic Of Luann De Lesseps Out Of Rehab & Back In NYC: 'It's Good To Be Home'
The ‘RHONY’ star was arrested on Christmas Eve following a drunken rampage.
Luann de Lesseps is putting the events of Christmas Eve 2017 behind her! Nearly a month after she was arrested for allegedly attacking a police office in Palm Beach, Florida, The Real Housewives of New York City revealed on Twitter today that she’s checked out of rehab and returned home to New York. She’s even already reunited with her fellow housewives — click through to see the pic!
3 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!