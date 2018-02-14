REALITY TV
Luann De Lesseps Rejects Plea Deal Drunken Assault Case PP View Gallery
Sorry Not Sorry

Luann De Lesseps Rejects Plea Deal In Drunken Assault Case

February 14, 2018 13:29PM

The ‘RHONY’ star was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer in December.

Luann De Lesseps has rejected a plea deal in her drunken assault case! The Real Housewives of New York City star was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly drunkenly trespassing in a Palm Beach, FL, hotel room and kicking a police officer called to the scene. She was hit with three charges following the arrest, and could even face up to five years in prison for one of the charges! Regardless of the risks, however, Luann’s chosen to forgo the plea deal offered to her. Click through for more information on Luann’s case.

“We extended a plea offer,” a Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office spokesperson told RadarOnline.com exclusively. “The defense has decided not to accept the offer, and to proceed with discovery.”
Luann’s lawyer appeared in a Florida courtroom today, where he waived a speedy trial and set a status check for April 13, Radar reported.
Luann was unable to attend the court date herself, since she’s currently filming in Cartagena, Colombia with the rest of the RHONY cast.
Following her Christmas Eve arrest, Luann apologized for her behavior via Twitter and subsequently entered rehab. She blamed her drunken outburst on “buried emotions” that boiled over during her first return to Palm Beach since marrying Tom D’Agostino there in 2016. They divorced just seven months later.
In January, Luann was hit with three charges stemming from the drunken incident, including a felony count of resisting an officer with violence (which is punishable by up to five years in prison), as well as trespassing and disorderly intoxication, both misdemeanors.
