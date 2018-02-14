Sorry Not Sorry
Luann De Lesseps Rejects Plea Deal In Drunken Assault Case
The ‘RHONY’ star was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer in December.
Luann De Lesseps has rejected a plea deal in her drunken assault case! The Real Housewives of New York City star was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly drunkenly trespassing in a Palm Beach, FL, hotel room and kicking a police officer called to the scene. She was hit with three charges following the arrest, and could even face up to five years in prison for one of the charges! Regardless of the risks, however, Luann’s chosen to forgo the plea deal offered to her. Click through for more information on Luann’s case.
