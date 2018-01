Photo credit: Getty

As OK! readers’ know, the Real Housewives of New York City star was arrested Christmas Eve morning after trespassing in a Palm Beach hotel room with an unidentified man and then refusing to leave. The former Countess was charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on an officer/firefighter/EMT, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant after she reportedly slammed a door and kicked an officer. Luann later also told the officer “I’m going to kill you all,” according to the police report.