The global superstar shared a photo of herself sitting with what appeared to be a cane. “I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday, January 27thin London,” Madonna captioned the snap. “Under doctor’s guidance, I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour, but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.”