Meanwhile, Meghan, 37, and Harry, 35, have been living on Vancouver Island since they announced they were stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the couple said in a joint statement. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born.”