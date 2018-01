Marriage is on Mariah's mind in the new year! And she's "determined to get married in 2018" to her beau Bryan Tanaka.

Mariah, 48, has been dating Bryan , 34, for about a year. "She's really feeling the love for him," the source said. They “really do get along and are very happy together."

Bryan "is good to her," the insider continued. "He makes her laugh, he protects her, and he's great with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe. They absolutely adore Bryan."

However, a lot of Mariah's friends are concerned she's rushing things with Bryan, particularly because he was her rebound relationship after splitting with her ex fiancé James Packer.

But, Mariah isn't listening to the haters. "One thing everyone agrees on is that Mariah does whatever Mariah wants to do," the source said. "She doesn't care what anyone else thinks or says."