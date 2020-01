Photo credit: INSTARImages

During the same panel, Mariska spoke about how difficult it was to deal with all the cast exits over the years. "It was really hard. It's been really difficult over the years to see people leave and painful and scary. I didn't want them to go. It's life. One door closes and another one opens. People come into our lives and then they leave their lives. You feel all of that and it's a lot to feel and you keep on going. You keep on going," she admitted.