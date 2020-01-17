trending in NEWS
- Ayesha Curry Goes Ice Skating With Daughter Ryan – See The Adorable Pics!
- Rihanna & Hassan Jameel Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Dating
- Pop Smoke Arrested In NYC For Driving A Stolen Rolls-Royce From L.A.
- Brandi Says She'll Take A Lie Detector Test After Denise Denies Affair
- OK! Magazine Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2020
During the 21-season run of her hit legal drama, Law and Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay got the chance to direct herself and her costars a total of seven times. The Joyful Heart Foundation president candidly opened up about the obstacles of directing while acting on the SVU podcast, Squadroom.
View this post on Instagram
#BensonsBabyBuggle #TVFamily #ILoveThisKid #SVUnited
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
View this post on Instagram
#AboutLastNight had a blast with this one. ♥️ Thank you @Mets for letting me throw the #FirstPitch #HargiPitch to celebrate #SVU21 #Happiness #Joy #Gratitude #LOVE #NEWYORKMagic #TheseAreTheirPitches ⚾️⚾️⚾️💃🏽🙏🏻💥 and thank you for all the love and support! #BestFansEver and @dinarama killed it with this makeup!💄💋👁
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
View this post on Instagram
Love this girl @arielwinter I’ve got your back. #SVU21
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
View this post on Instagram
#FridayNightFin #FinLivia #LoveIsLove #SVU21
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
View this post on Instagram
Who’s with us? #SVU21 #TeamSVU
A post shared by Mariska Hargitay (@therealmariskahargitay) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Mariska Hargitay
Sound off in the comments below!