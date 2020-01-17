trending in NEWS

During the 21-season run of her hit legal drama, Law and Order: SVU, Mariska Hargitay got the chance to direct herself and her costars a total of seven times. The Joyful Heart Foundation president candidly opened up about the obstacles of directing while acting on the SVU podcast, Squadroom.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation