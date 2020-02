Photo credit: Shutterstock

Users tweeted their reactions to the viral clip and shared their thoughts on the pair. “This is a huge win for G-Eazy,” one fan tweeted. Another fan said, “This man, G-Eazy, really snatched up Megan Thee Stallion.” Another follower added, "Can we get a collaboration track now?" One fan chimed in, “Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy are the new celebrity couple of 2020 and I’m here for it."