Photo credit: Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time that G-Eazy has been romantically linked to an artist. Last summer,and G-Eazy called it quits after dating for more than a year. “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart . I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time,” the “Without Me” singer, 25, wrote to Instagram at the time.