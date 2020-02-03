Photo credit: Shutterstock

Although many fans offered their support over the alleged new romance, there were others who weren’t fond of Megan and G-Eazy’s PDA video. The California native’s ex-boo, model Yasmin Wijnaldum, appeared to throw shade at Megan after she shared an old video of Nicki Minaj laughing. She also posted a video of herself listening to a song entitled “Thot Box” by Hitmaka.