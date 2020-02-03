Megan Thee Stallion and rapper, G-Eazy, sparked dating rumors after a viral PDA video of them surfaced on social media. At the moment, Megan, 24, and G-Eazy, 30, have yet to set the record straight about their relationship status.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Megan Thee Stallion and rapper, G-Eazy, sparked dating rumors after a viral PDA video of them surfaced on social media. At the moment, Megan, 24, and G-Eazy, 30, have yet to set the record straight about their relationship status.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!