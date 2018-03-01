BABIES
Getting Close

Meghan King Edmonds Happily Displays Her Growing Baby Bump!

March 1, 2018 16:19PM

The former ‘RHOC’ star is expecting twin boys this coming summer.

Meghan King Edmonds life is about to change in a big way this coming summer!  After welcoming her first child with husband Jim on Thanksgiving Day in 2016, she happily announced that they’re expecting twin boys this summer! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star proudly displayed her growing bump on Instagram Wednesday, where she looked to be absolutely ecstatic as her due date nears! Click through for all the details.

Meghan King Edmonds Happily Displays Her Growing Baby Bump!

After experiencing problems with fertility (which was documented during her run on RHOC), Jim and Meghan were able to conceive a baby girl named Aspen who was born on Thanksgiving Day.
Not too long after, she made the announcement that she was expecting again on the most recent RHOC reunion, much to the other cast members' shock and happiness.  
She was only 10 weeks along at that point, and did not know whether she was having a boy or a girl, although she hinted it was going to be a boy. She later found out that it was in fact a boy, but two of them, as she’s expecting twins
The happy baby news was enough for Meghan to announce that she was leaving RHOC after three seasons on the show. She spoke about how her latest pregnancy was one of the major factors for leaving the popular reality show.
Now, she’s all smiles and looking forward to her future as she posted a photo on Instagram of her growing baby bump while looking absolutely stunning in a pink-colored two piece!  "Breakfast in bed, yoga, then spa and swim day @ranchovalencia?! Yes, please! The day’s not even over yet!,” she captioned. 
