Getting Close
Meghan King Edmonds Happily Displays Her Growing Baby Bump!
The former ‘RHOC’ star is expecting twin boys this coming summer.
Meghan King Edmonds life is about to change in a big way this coming summer! After welcoming her first child with husband Jim on Thanksgiving Day in 2016, she happily announced that they’re expecting twin boys this summer! The former Real Housewives of Orange County star proudly displayed her growing bump on Instagram Wednesday, where she looked to be absolutely ecstatic as her due date nears! Click through for all the details.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!