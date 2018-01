Too cute! She was a little shy about it, but young Meghan seemed confident babysitting her infant nephew Thomas, now 26, in a newly released home video from 1991 featured on Good Morning Britain.

Prince Harry in May, was seen lovingly watching the infant as the two sat on a bed. In it, the future royal who’s set to marryin May, was seen lovingly watching the infant as the two sat on a bed.

A family member in the background observed their intimate relationship, saying, “[Thomas] just can’t take his eyes off Meg.”

After she noticed she was being recorded, Meghan, wearing her thick hair pulled back, covered her eyes and said playfully, “Now why’d you have to go and get that on video?”

Meghan then puts a pacifier back in the little one’s mouth. After which, her relative says, “How sweet.”

Thomas is the son of Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Jr. and his ex-wife Tracey Dooley. The two, along with Tracey’s other son Tyler, were also seen later in the video being interviewed on the morning show.

Even at a young age, Meghan seemed like she’s ripe for motherhood. Could there be a baby in the near future for her and Harry?