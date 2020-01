Photo credit: MEGA

Meghan and Prince Harry, 35, stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family on January 8. The Duke of Sussex later said , “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”