NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

meghan markle kate middleton first official royal event pics pp View Gallery
Fast Friends

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Attend First Official Royal Event Together

February 28, 2018 13:04PM

The ladies couldn't stop laughing during the Royal Foundation Forum.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attended their first official royal event together today, and they couldn’t have looked closer! Although the pair was spotted together on Christmas walking to church together in Sandringham, England, this was their first time attending a royal engagement as a team, along with their significant others, Prince Harry and Prince William. Click through to see the pics!

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Attend First Official Royal Event Together

Back to intro
1/6
Harry, Meghan, Kate, and Will sat side by side as they attended a forum for The Royal Foundation, which includes charities and programs like the Invictus Games, Heads Together, United for Wildlife.
Harry expressed his believe that it was a “really good thing” to have “four different personalities” running the foundation. He, Kate, and Will are patrons, while Meghan will also become a patron after their wedding in May.
“You know, we’ve all got that same passion to want to make a difference. But [we have] different opinions, and I think those opinions work really, really well [together],” he explained.
However, Harry did admit that “working as a family does have its challenges.” “Of course it does…but we’re stuck together for the rest of our lives,” he joked as Meghan covered her face.
“Togetherness at its finest,” Meghan added. The former Suits actress looked at ease with her new royal relatives, and she and Kate, who is expecting her third child in April, looked like they were already old friends.
How do you think Meghan gets along with the rest of the royal family? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE