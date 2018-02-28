Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Attend First Official Royal Event Together

Harry, Meghan, Kate, and Will sat side by side as they attended a forum for The Royal Foundation, which includes charities and programs like the Invictus Games, Heads Together, United for Wildlife.

Harry expressed his believe that it was a “really good thing” to have “four different personalities” running the foundation. He, Kate, and Will are patrons, while Meghan will also become a patron after their wedding in May.

“You know, we’ve all got that same passion to want to make a difference. But [we have] different opinions, and I think those opinions work really, really well [together],” he explained.

However, Harry did admit that “working as a family does have its challenges.” “Of course it does…but we’re stuck together for the rest of our lives,” he joked as Meghan covered her face.

“Togetherness at its finest,” Meghan added. The former Suits actress looked at ease with her new royal relatives, and she and Kate, who is expecting her third child in April , looked like they were already old friends.