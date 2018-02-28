Fast Friends
Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Attend First Official Royal Event Together
The ladies couldn't stop laughing during the Royal Foundation Forum.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attended their first official royal event together today, and they couldn’t have looked closer! Although the pair was spotted together on Christmas walking to church together in Sandringham, England, this was their first time attending a royal engagement as a team, along with their significant others, Prince Harry and Prince William. Click through to see the pics!
