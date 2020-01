Photo credit: Shutterstock

On January 8, Meghan and Prince Harry, 35, shared a statement in which they revealed their plans to step away from their royal duties . “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they began. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”