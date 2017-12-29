NEWS
Meghan Markle's Dad Is 'Extremely Hurt' By Prince Harry's Claim That She Never Had A Real Family

December 29, 2017 13:35PM by

'We were as close as we could be,' the former Suits actress' brother said.

Meghan Markle‘s brother has spoken out about Prince Harry‘s claims that the royals are the “family she never had,” and the Suits actress’ dad is “extremely hurt,” he said. Click through our gallery to see what else her brother had to say.

Meghan Markle's Dad Is 'Extremely Hurt' By Prince Harry's Claim That She Never Had A Real Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently announced their engagement, and the new couple spent Christmas with Harry's family.
After the holiday, Harry sat down with the BBC to do an interview, where he told them that the Royal Family "loved having her there." He added: "I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of, and every family is complex as well."
But this is when things got messy. "She's done an absolutely amazing job. She's getting in there and it's the family I suppose that she's never had," the Prince continued, which has left Meghan's family "extremely hurt" according to her brother.
The actress' brother, Thomas Markle Jr, said the actress has a family who had "smothered her with love" and made a point of celebrating every holiday together. "She's had a really good family," he said. "We were as close as we could be, as tight as we could be, that's what we were."
"We'd get together on Christmases, on holidays, on birthdays, on Thanksgivings… It was always somewhere, even though we lived in different parts of the city [Los Angeles] -- we still all got together," he explained. "Obviously, she had a family. She was very privileged. She got everything she ever wanted. We did the best that we could in terms of getting together for holidays and whatnot."
Of their father, Thomas Markle Sr, 73, he added: "My father will be extremely hurt, actually. He dedicated the majority of all his time and everything to her. He made sure she had what she needed to be successful and get to where she's at today."
What do you think of Harry referring to the royals as the "family she never had?" Let us know in the comment section.

