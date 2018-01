“He saved my life in every single way and he taught me how to eat healthy and we work out together,” Meghan told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday at Fox’s Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.

“I’m the luckiest,” the All About That Bass singer gushed to ET about the proposal. “It was my dream come true and more.”

The couple got engaged back in December. The singer announced the engagement via her social media, where she shared a cute video of Daryl's proposal. “I SAID YESSSS!!!!” she wrote. “For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”

The singer revealed that the couple aren't going to get married right away though. “We’ve got a lot of friends and family and we’re trying to think how we can fit them all in one place and it’s going to take some planning,” she said.

They're also going to take their time when it comes to kids. “That’s why I’m working on my body,” Trainor said. “I want to be as healthy as I possibly can be for one day when we want to have kids.”