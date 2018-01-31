Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Skips Shots With ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Amid Possible Prison Sentence

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is no longer the same party boy he once was when Jersey Shore went off the air nearly six years ago. In a photo shared by Deena Cortese, showing the cast partying it up in Miami as they film JS: Family Vacation, Mike is no where to be seen as the rest of his roommates take shots at a club. But Mike has a good reason to stay on his best behavior. After pleading guilty to tax evasion, Mike now faces up to five years in prison! Click through to see the pic of the cast.