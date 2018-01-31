REALITY TV
mike the situation sorrentino films jersey shore family vacation prison pp View Gallery
Party's Gone

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Skips Shots With ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Amid Possible Prison Sentence

January 31, 2018 14:09PM

Mr. Partyboy is staying sober after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is no longer the same party boy he once was when Jersey Shore went off the air nearly six years ago. In a photo shared by Deena Cortese, showing the cast partying it up in Miami as they film JS: Family Vacation, Mike is no where to be seen as the rest of his roommates take shots at a club. But Mike has a good reason to stay on his best behavior. After pleading guilty to tax evasion, Mike now faces up to five years in prison! Click through to see the pic of the cast.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Skips Shots With 'Jersey Shore' Cast Amid Possible Prison Sentence

“Blast in a glass and the fam back in action in Miami,” Deena captioned this pic of her taking shots with the rest of the Jersey Shore crew. She was joined by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinnie Guadagnino, and Ronnie Magro.
However, Mike is noticeably absent from the pic. Even though he flew down to Miami to join his castmates just hours after pleading guilty in a Newark, NJ, court, it’s clear that Mike is keeping a low profile.
On January 19, Mike pled guilty to concealing income and failing to pay proper taxes between 2010 and 2012. Mike’s brother Marc admitted to falsifying information provided to the brothers’ attorneys, ABC reported.
In the wake of the bombshell confession, Mike and his brother both rejected a plea deal. Mike is now facing up to five years in prison, while his brother is facing up to three. Their sentencing is slated for April 24.
Still, Mike managed to make made it down to film Family Vacation, making Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola the only original cast member to opt not to join the reboot.
While he might be sitting out partying and hard drinking (Mike has been in rehab twice), he is still having fun with his Jersey Shore cast. Mike posted these pics of him and the rest of the cast jet skiing off the Miami coast.
