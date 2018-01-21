REALITY TV
GTL Take 2!

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reunites With ‘Jersey Shore’ Castmates After Missing 1st Day Of Filming

January 21, 2018 14:20PM

A judge gave the reality star the OK to film after he pled guilty to tax evasion.

Let the debauchery begin! Even a few legal troubles won’t get in the way of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reuniting with his Jersey Shore cast members. The MTV star joined his GTL crew for the upcoming JS reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in Miami on Saturday, despite pleading guilty to tax evasion only hours before.

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reunites With ‘Jersey Shore’ Castmates After Missing 1st Day Of Filming

On Friday, a New Jersey judge gave Mike the green light to film the show, despite his guilty plea. While he currently faces up to five years in prison, The Situation was all smiles when he saw his boys at the airport.
With Mike missing the first day of filming, due to his legal troubles, Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D met him at the airport with signs in hand for what will for sure be a classic Vinny, Pauly, and Mr. Party Boy reunion scene.
Clearly, nothing has changed as the three musketeers brought it in for an oh-so-nostalgic GTL crew hand-stack.
While the boys picked up Mike, NicoleSnookiPolizzi, JWoww, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese, hit the streets of Miami to do what they do best, film, party, and drink.
As OK! readers’ know, the majority of the original cast, excluding SammiSweetheart’ Giancola, signed on to be a part of the MTV reboot late last year.
