Miley Cyrus can never be tamed — and we wouldn’t have it any other way! The 27-year-old pop star is known for her quirky and unique fashion sense, and over the years, she has surprised everyone with her outfits. For instance, do you remember when she wore a pink latex suit with the words “Do It” plastered on her the dress? Or her iconic 2013 Met Gala look, where she wore a netted black dress? Two words: style icon.

In 2013, the blonde beauty started taking more risks and broke out of her Disney shell. “I think it is important that I execute a look better than other people,” she told FASHION magazine at the time. “Fashion is what separates me from everyone else.”

A STAR BY ANY OTHER NAME: THESE 36 CELEBRITIES USED STAGE NAMES!

On August 14, Cyrus released her new music video for ‘Midnight Sky,’ where she donned multiple outfits, including a black latex dress — with a Chanel chain, no less! — and even stripped down in a ball pit. Clearly, the ‘Malibu’ songstress is not afraid to take chances.

The Tennessee native is recently single as she confirmed her split with Cody Simpson on her Instagram Live on August 13. “Today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” she revealed.

However, it seems like Cyrus and Simpson, 23, are still on good terms despite calling it quits. “For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be,” she continued. “Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives.”

MILEY CYRUS MAKES SURPRISE APPEARANCE & CLOSES OUT MARC JACOBS’ NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SHOW

The Hannah Montana alum also made it clear that her friendship with Simpson is important. “And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza,” she stated. “We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

In the meantime, Cyrus seems to be focusing on other things, and we can’t wait to see what else she has up her sleeve.

Keep scrolling to see Cyrus’ craziest outfits over the years — you won’t be disappointed.