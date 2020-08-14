Miley Cyrus hadn’t been all too honest about herself with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. She lied to him about her virginity before they had sex for the first time.

The 27-year-old spoke about her personal life and relationship with her ex-husband in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alexandra Cooper.

The newly-singer pop star admitted that she first had sex with a man when she was 16-years-old, and that was Liam, whom she later went on to marry in 2018 before divorcing him earlier this year.

Miley revealed that her first-ever sexual experience involved a threesome with two other girls.

The singer said: “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.”

“I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser.”

When the couple later got married, Miley said that she eventually opened up about the lie.

She said: “It was a lie that I held on to for like 10 years.

“The first time I ever hooked up with anyone was with a girl, two of them.”

Miley dived further into the details of her first-ever sexual experience and said that when she was 11 or 12, her friends had started telling her what “they are doing with guys.”

The ‘Slide Away; singer said that she did not really understand it. And it was then that she got her friends to hook up with her.

Speaking of her sexuality, Miley said, “I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys. When I was like 11-years-old I thought Minnie Mouse was super f******g hot.”

Miley’s relationship with her ex-husband Liam kicked off when she was on the set of the 2008 film The Last Song, and this, she said, ended up changing her life.

“The relationship I had for 10 years was an amazing time in my life.

“I love who I am so much right now if any of those things hadn’t happened I’m not sure that I would be the same person.

“I feel like as a woman I was villainized for moving on and I really feel like that isn’t acceptable.”

Miley’s recent affair was with Cody Simpson, but she called curtains on it after just less than a year of being together.

However, despite all the failed relationships that the star has had, she believes that “she now knows what she’s looking for in a future lover.”

She said: “I need a calming [partner], I need an anchor, I need a weight.

“Someone has to bring more to the table than their plate. They can’t be like ‘fill me up’ all the f***ing time. It’s really important that I feel fulfilled.”

Miley went on to talk about what she felt about herself when she is dating.

“Even in my relationships with men, a lot of the times, I kinda hold a more dominant space,” she said.

“I need to find a guy that’s confident enough in himself that he’s ok that I’m kind of masculine and strong, and there’s a lot of qualities to me that tend to associate more with the male role, and that’s just bulls**t.”

“I was thinking…the last year has been really transformative. I felt this self-realization period… I started having that over the last two years.”

Miley’s new song comes after the star confirmed that she parted ways with Simpson. However, the song is about being with her ex-husband, who she was married for a year, but had been dating for about 10 years.

In an interview with Zane Lowe of New Music Daily, she said: “Talking about ‘Midnight Sky’, specifically, I felt like my story and my narrative had kind of been told for me over the past year. Obviously, I went through an extremely public breakup and, even more than that, a divorce, and with someone that I had been with for ten years.

“That narrative and that experience of ten years was told for me by one day from the eyes of a helicopter.”