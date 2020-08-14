Miley Cyrus dropped her new music video, ‘Midnight Sky,’ on August 14 — just one day after her split from Cody Simpson was confirmed. In the clip, the 27-year-old flaunts her figure in a black jumpsuit and even strips down in a ball pit.

The blonde beauty — who self-directed the video — looked fabulous in her many different outfit changes and even showed off her purple eyeshadow and red lipstick while belting out the catchy tune.

Clearly, the video caught Simpson’s eye since he took to his Instagram Stories to react to his ex’s new bop. “So proud of you,” he captioned a screenshot of them FaceTiming. “Congratulations to the most special of all. Go cop that new new!”

Despite Cyrus and Simpson calling it quits, the two appear to be on good terms. “Today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” the Tennessee native said on Instagram Live on August 13 — just hours before her new single dropped.

“For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be,” she continued. “Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives.”

Miley Cyrus on her current relationship status with Cody Simpson. "All Tea No Shade"#MidnightSky pic.twitter.com/eKznb2YsqL — mileysbae (@mileysbae) August 14, 2020

The ‘Malibu’ songstress insisted their breakup was amicable, and the former flames will continue to be in each other’s lives. “And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza,” she added. “We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

However, in Cyrus’ new song, she isn’t afraid to admit that she is single and ready to mingle. In the chorus, she sings, “I was born to run / I don’t belong to anyone, oh no / I don’t need to be loved by you (By you) / Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue, oh no / I don’t need to be loved by you.”

Cyrus and Simpson, 23, were first linked in October 2019 — shortly after her splits from Kaitlynn Carter and Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and Hemsworth, 30, were in an on-and-off relationship for 10 years but finalized their divorce in January 2020.

On a new episode of Barstool Sports’ Call Her Daddy podcast, the Hannah Montana alum revealed she lost her virginity to Hemsworth when she was in her teens. “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16 … but I ended up marrying the guy,” she confessed, referring to The Hunger Games star. “I lied and said he wasn’t the first so I didn’t seem like a loser.”

Now that Cyrus is single, she knows what she wants out of her next relationship. “I need a calming [partner], I need an anchor, I need a weight,” she admitted.

“Someone has to bring more to the table than their plate,” she added. “They can’t be like ‘fill me up’ all the f–king time. It’s really important that I feel fulfilled.”