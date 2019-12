Photo credit: INSTARImages

According to sources close to the musicians, even though they are taking a break, they are doing well . “Miley and Cody have their separate lives,” the insider said. “Cody had to stay in L.A. but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship. They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them.”