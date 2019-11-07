Miley Cyrus is reportedly “devastated” that Liam Hemsworth unfollowed her on Instagram. The singer allegedly believed that they would eventually reconcile, but the actor’s move dashed her hopes that they could work things out in the future.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Miley Cyrus is reportedly “devastated” that Liam Hemsworth unfollowed her on Instagram. The singer allegedly believed that they would eventually reconcile, but the actor’s move dashed her hopes that they could work things out in the future.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!