Photo credit: Shutterstock

"This dating thing is new to me too. I've never been an 'adult'/grown a** woman experiencing this. I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s, with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my a** off with not much R&R ... and meeting/trusting people in my position is really tough. Don't f***ing pity me, not what I am asking for. I have a great life I wouldn't trade for 'privacy' but PLEASE don't make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always make fun of myself/ and the public's perception of me. Get used to me dating — this is where I am at! #HotGirlFall," she wrote.