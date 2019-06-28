Miranda Lambert and new hubby Brendan McLoughlin are embracing dual city living! On Thursday, June 27, the country singer shared a sweet picture of her and her beau as they enjoyed a bit of quality time in New York City.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Miranda Lambert and new hubby Brendan McLoughlin are embracing dual city living! On Thursday, June 27, the country singer shared a sweet picture of her and her beau as they enjoyed a bit of quality time in New York City.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!