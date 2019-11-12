Miranda Lambert is feeling comfortable in her own skin. During a recent interview, the country music superstar, 36, detailed her weight struggles and revealed how she was able to change her mindset and finally feel at peace with her body.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Miranda Lambert is feeling comfortable in her own skin. During a recent interview, the country music superstar, 36, detailed her weight struggles and revealed how she was able to change her mindset and finally feel at peace with her body.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!