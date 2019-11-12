Photo credit: INSTARImages

The "It All Comes Out in the Wash" singer revealed that an interaction with a fan helped mobilize her and cemented her confidence. “There was a time when I wasn’t happy about the way I looked — but I was happy about where I was in my career, so I was like, ‘I’ll worry about that later,’” Miranda recalled. “I had a girl come up to me. She was probably my size and age, and she said, ‘I want you to know I threw my scale away because of you, because you’re so confident. I realized my weight is not in a scale; it’s in how I feel about myself.’ That gave me confidence to be like, ‘Whatever state you’re in, you’ve gotta rock it.’