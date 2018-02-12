NEWS
Molly Shannon Comes To Sarah Jessica Parker’s Defense After Kim Cattrall Calls Her A ‘Hypocrite’

February 12, 2018 12:33PM

‘We just get along so well,' says the ‘Divorce’ star.

The ongoing beef between Sarah Jessica Parker and her Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall reached an all-time high over the weekend when the 61-year-old slammed the Divorce star on Instagram. But since then Sarah’s new co-star Molly Shannon has spoken out in her defense. Click through to read about it!

Kim didn’t hold anything back when she lashed out at Sarah on her instagram, calling her everything from “cruel” to a “hypocrite,” who was exploiting Kim’s brother’s tragic death “in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”
It was the latest rant in the two actresses’ years-long feud that has also resulted in there not being a third movie in their wildly successful SATC franchise.
But not everyone feels the same way Kim does about the 52-year-old. In fact, Molly had nothing but great things to say about her recently—after admitting to Entertainment Tonight that she wasn’t aware of Kim’s recent post.
“For me, Sarah is just so supportive and so wonderful and we just get along so well. It doesn't really feel like work because we have so much in common, and she loves funny women and is just so genuinely supportive and kind, and like a 'girls' girl.'”
The former SNL star concluded with, “I just feel lucky that I get to work with her.”
