‘Different Roles’
NBC Exec Denies Claims Catt Sadler Was Paid Significantly Less Than Jason Kennedy Due To Gender
Debra Messing, Eva Longoria & more have spoken up in her defense.
NBC has finally spoken up regarding Catt Sadler leaving E! News due to her claims that she was significantly paid less than her male counterpart, Jason Kennedy. One of their execs are claiming it had nothing to do with gender, but about their assignments with the network as they both had “different roles.” Click through to read all the details.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!