Quick changeup! Vanessa and Nick Lachey sold their former home in Encino, Calif., one day before purchasing their new family abode in Tarzana, Calif., on December 4.

The 98 Degrees frontman, 47, and the former TRL host, 40, purchased their Encino estate in 2016 for $4,150,000. With the huge success of their hit Netflix show, Love Is Blind, and three kids running around, the lovebirds are ready to switch things up as they plan their move into their breathtaking new home.

IS ZAC EFRON MOVING DOWN UNDER? HE LISTS HIS (IMPECCABLY STYLED) $5.9M L.A. HOME: PHOTOS

The Encino community is filled with an abundance of A-list stars, including Khalid — who also recently sold his Encino home — Selena Gomez and more.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how stunning the Lachey family’s home is.