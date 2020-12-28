The time has come! Nicole Scherzinger is saying goodbye to her castle in the sky! A few weeks before the Pussycat Dolls frontwoman was spotted house hunting with boyfriend Thom Evans, she listed her breathtaking hillside mansion for nearly $8 million. The songstress, 42, purchased the 4,602-square-foot residence overlooking L.A.’s Sunset Strip in 2015, though she made significant upgrades to the pad before moving in.

First on her agenda? Knocking down a wall and installing floor-to-ceiling windows to allow for panoramic views of the city — something she always wanted in a home.

Scherzinger’s clean, chic aesthetic can be seen throughout the interior, which features contemporary furniture, dark wood cabinets and Calacatta marble counters and floors. That’s not to say the abode feels cold: Personal touches include a plaque wall where the star keeps all of her accolades, commissioned artwork and trinkets that reflect her Hawaiian heritage.

On the fourth floor, she transformed a scenic nook into her piano room, where she can practice her material while gazing down at Tinseltown. How’s that for feeling on top of the world?

