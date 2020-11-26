Before she was starring in Iron Man, Gwyneth Paltrow was a teenager living in a fabulous Upper East Side townhouse just a stone’s throw away from Central Park.

The Goop founder’s parents, producer Bruce Paltrow and legendary actress Blythe Danner, owned the gorgeous home from 1984-1992.

GOOPED & GORGEOUS! GWYNETH PALTROW‘S 25 MOST ICONIC FASHION MOMENTS

Paltrow was only 11 years old when the family made the move from California to NYC, where she attended the Spence School — an all-girls private academy.

The stunning home consists of five floors, spanning over 7,200 square feet and comes with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Scroll through to see pics of Paltrow’s lavish childhood home.