Photo credit: Shutterstock

The Total Bellas star reasoned that John’s side of the story was not told on theshow. “The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John’s] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided,” she said . “I felt like that wasn’t fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning. What people don’t realize is that John never took one paycheck from Total Bellas. It was beautiful—he was fully there to support me.”